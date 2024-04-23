Expand / Collapse search
Rebel Wilson claims a royal invited her to an 'orgy,' Mel Brooks spills on 'Spaceballs' most expensive star

Jon Bon Jovi is putting his faith in God following vocal cord surgery, Delta Burke says she used crystal meth to lose weight

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Rebel Wilson in a black dress looks directly into the camera on the carpet split Mel Brooks in a black suit sits on stage

Rebel Wilson writes in her memoir that a member of the royal family reportedly invited her to a drug-filled orgy. Mel Brooks told Fox News Digital which star cost him the most money on "Spaceballs" set. (Getty Images)

'ZERO TO A THOUSAND' - Rebel Wilson claims royal family member invited her to drug-filled 'orgy' at tech billionaire's home. Continue reading here…

OUT OF THIS WORLD - Mel Brooks reveals which 'Spaceballs' star cost him ‘a lot of money’ on set. Continue reading here…

Jon Bon Jovi soft smiles and looks directly into the camera wearing a leather jacket

Jon Bon Jovi says he's putting his faith in God to help him recover after vocal cord surgery. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

'LIVIN' ON A PRAYER' - Jon Bon Jovi believes it's 'up to God' to fix his vocal cords following surgery. Continue reading here…

'NOBODY KNEW' - Delta Burke once turned to crystal meth as a weight loss method: 'Wouldn't eat for five days.' Continue reading here…

‘MAKES ME A LITTLE SAD’ - Olivia Munn disguises 'battle wounds' from double mastectomy. Continue reading here…

'LASCIVIOUS OLD MAN' - Calista Flockhart jokes Harrison Ford was 'some lascivious old man' when they first met. Continue reading here…

Arnold Schwarzenegger points his finger on the carpet at the camera split Sylvester Stallone in a tuxedo looks serious on the carpet

Arnold Schwarzenegger recounted how he and his agent hustled Sylvester Stallone and his agent into taking a role in the 1992 film, "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." (Getty Images)

‘SLY’ MOVE - Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Sylvester Stallone into doing flop movie during peak rivalry. Continue reading here…

'GROSS' AUDITION - Anne Hathaway felt 'gross' making out with 10 guys during an audition. Continue reading here…

Tom Selleck slight smile walks wearing a black jacket

Tom Selleck admits to looking up his name occasionally despite not ever sending a text or email. (Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

UNPLUGGED - 'Blue Bloods' star Tom Selleck has never used email or text, but admits to occasionally looking up his name. Continue reading here…

