Former 'Real Housewives' star Dina Manzo's ex-husband indicted as alleged accomplice in home invasion case

Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband has been indicted as an alleged "accomplice" in the 2017 home invasion that left her and her new beau beaten, tied up and robbed, Monmouth County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Tommy Manzo, who previously faced raps for hiring a Mafioso to beat up Dina’s new spouse, has been indicted on charges, including robbery and stalking, prosecutors said.

The 56-year-old turned himself in "without incident" and will be held pending an appearance at Monmouth County Superior Court, officials said in a news release.

In May 2017, Dina and her then-fiancé David Cantin, who were living in California at the time, were in the Garden State for a First Communion party for Dina’s goddaughter Audriana Giudice, the daughter of "RHONJ" castmate Teresa Giudice.

When they returned to their home in Holmdel that night, two men were waiting, including "an Italian guy with a North Jersey accent" who allegedly told the duo, "This is what happens when you f–k with people from Paterson," according to records.

The couple were tied up with zip ties, assaulted with a baseball bat and robbed of their new engagement ring and $500, cops said.

James "Jimmy Balls" Mainello, 52, of Bayonne, was indicted on charges in 2019 for his alleged role in the home invasion. His lawyer said previously he expects him to be fully exonerated.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Tommy’s exact involvement in the crime was. But prosecutors said he was "indicted for his role as an accomplice" and an ongoing, four-year probe "ultimately uncovered Manzo’s role in stalking both victims and his motivations for the robbery and assault carried out by Mainello and another still unknown assailant."

Tommy is facing numerous charges — robbery, aggravated assault, theft, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint. He was also hit with two counts of stalking charges related to the couple.

His lawyer denied the fresh allegations.

"A reality TV show is more believable than the baseless claims against Tom Manzo," Michael Critchley said in a statement.

"The indictment is much ado about nothing and Tom Manzo looks forward to ending this nonsense once and for all at trial."