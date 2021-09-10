Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rascal Flatts guitarist, Joe Don Rooney, arrested for DUI near Nashville

The country trio announced a farewell tour in January of 2020

By Julius Young | Fox News
Joe Don Rooney – lead guitarist for the wildly popular country music band Rascal Flatts – has been charged with driving under the influence after he ran his vehicle into a tree line near Nashville, Tenn., Fox News has confirmed.

The Williamson County Sheriff told Fox News that a deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Rooney, 45, was arrested for DUI.

He was subsequently booked into the Williamson County Jail where he was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Joe Don Rooney – lead guitarist for the wildly popular country music band Rascal Flatts – has been charged with driving under the influence after he ran his vehicle into a tree line near Nashville, Tenn. (Williamson County Sheriff)

The musician, who helped found the country trio, is said to not have sustained any injuries.

A rep for the band had no comment when reached by Fox News.

