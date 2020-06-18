Rapper 2 Chainz sued by Pablo Escobar's family company for $10M over restaurant name: report

The rapper 2 Chainz may have a legal showdown on his hands after the family of Pablo Escobar hit the Atlanta emcee with a lawsuit for $10 million alleging the former collegiate hoops player took Escobar’s name and plastered it on a chain of restaurants, according to a new report.

Escobar Inc., which is the conglomerate representing the family of the deceased drug kingpin, alleged in a complaint filing that 2 Chainz, 42 -- whose real name is Tauheed Epps -- used Escobar’s name and likeness without their permission for two Atlanta eateries, both named Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, and the family said they want their cut of business and merchandising sales, TMZ reported Wednesday.

The outlet cited the filed court documents in explaining the family’s umbrage over the "Most Expensivest" host using Escobar’s face to promote the restaurant and generate traffic and sales, and said Escobar’s mug shot is even painted on the walls inside the establishments and that the menu also features “Escobar Crab Cakes.”

Escobar Inc. is moving for a judge to grant an injunction against the rapper and philanthropist to refrain from using the name and likeness of the late Colombian drug lord moving forward and is seeking damages of at least eight figures.

Reps for 2 Chainz did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.