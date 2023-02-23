R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison on child sex crimes, avoids effective life sentence

Disgraced singer and producer R. Kelly was sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex on Thursday.

The 56-year-old will serve all but one of those years simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ordered that Kelly serve one year in prison following the previous sentencing imposed last year in New York. This means Kelly will serve no more than 31 years in prison.

Kelly's attorney said at the time that they look forward to appealing that conviction.

The primary question going into the sentencing in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago was whether the judge would order the Grammy winner to serve the sentence simultaneously or only after he completes the New York term.

Kelly was convicted last year on six of 13 counts: three counts of producing child porn and three of enticement of minors for sex.

Although prosecutors acknowledged that non-concurrent sentences would likely eliminate any opportunity for Kelly to get out of prison alive, they still pushed for it, arguing that his crimes against children and his lack of remorse justified the time.

With the Judge's ruling, Kelly will likely be eligible for parole at age 80.

Leinenweber said at the outset of the hearing that he did not accept the government’s contention that Kelly used fear to woo underage girls for sex.

The Jjudge shot down "the (government’s) whole theory of grooming," saying it was "the opposite of fear of bodily harm. . . . It was the fear of lost love, lost affections (from Kelly)’. … It just doesn’t seem to me that it rises to the fear of bodily harm."

At the beginning of the hearing, Kelly addressed the judge, who asked the musician whether he had reviewed key presentencing documents for any inaccuracies.

"Your honor," Kelly stated, "I have gone over it with my attorney. I’m just relying on my attorney for that."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.