R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse: reports

R&B star R. Kelly has been slapped with multiple sexual abuse charges in a Chicago court Friday, according to multiple reports citing court records.

The Chicago Sun-Times and TMZ reported that Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was charged in Cook County Friday morning with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for decades. Neither Kelly’s legal representative nor the Cook County prosecutor's office immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment on the charges.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, "I Believe I Can Fly."

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video that prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of the R&B star's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.

Avenatti told The Associated Press that's one piece of information he'll present at a news conference Friday in Chicago.

The news comes just one day after two more women came forward with allegations that Kelly singled them out at a party in 1996. They allege he had his entourage give them alcohol and marijuana before inviting them to his hotel room where he allegedly raped one of them.

Allegations against the "Ignition" singer have increasingly made headlines following the airing of the Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" which features interviews from some of his alleged accusers, many of which were underage at the time of the alleged encounters.

Kelly has been accused of holding women and girls against their will in Chicago, where he has a recording studio, and Georgia, where he has property.

The docuseries also claimed that he preyed on and had sexual relations with underage girls who he kept in an alleged "sex cult." He has denied all allegations.

The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests outside of Kelly's Chicago studio demanding promoters stop booking his concerts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.