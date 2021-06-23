Queen Elizabeth meets Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace for their first in-person audience since the pandemic

For Queen Elizabeth II, it’s business as usual.

On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch was photographed alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace, making it her first in-person audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not very often that anyone gets to take a picture at one of these!" tweeted Dominic Lipinski, photographer at Her Majesty’s Press Association. "Queen Elizabeth II meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace for their first in-person audience since the start of the covid pandemic."

Just days prior, the 95-year-old was beaming as she attended the final day of the Ascot races on Saturday. The queen, a keen racing fan and racehorse owner, has attended Ascot almost every year of her seven-decade reign. She was absent last year when the event was held without spectators because of the pandemic. Her return came two months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at 99.

Elizabeth, who wore a festive mint-green outfit with a matching hat, was applauded by the crowd as she arrived to cheer on four horses she owns that were racing that day. She smiled broadly as she inspected one of her horses, Reach for the Moon, after it finished a closed second.

The annual racing meeting west of London was a heady mix of horses, extravagant headwear, fancy dresses, champagne, as well as strawberries with cream.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth also hosted President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London.

Biden, 78, is the 13th American president to meet the monarch. President Lyndon B. Johnson is the only one who did not make her acquaintance while he was in office.

She has welcomed four other U.S. presidents to Windsor Castle. They are Donald Trump in 2018, Barack Obama in 2016, George W. Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Biden’s first time meeting the queen came in November 1982, when as a U.S. senator he traveled to the United Kingdom for a meeting of the British-American Parliamentary Group, the White House said. Biden was part of a group that met with the monarch during that visit.

Elizabeth also joined other royal family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, at a reception in Cornwall for the Group of Seven leaders.

Elizabeth was previously isolating at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus pandemic alongside Philip.

