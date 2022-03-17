Queen Elizabeth’s antique swords withdrawn from Moscow exhibit amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three antique swords from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection have been withdrawn from display in Russia.

The 17th-century weapons, which include a sword believed to have once been owned by King Charles I, were originally supposed to be featured in an exhibit titled "The Duel: from Trial by Combat to a Noble Crime" at Moscow's Kremlin Museums from March 4 to June 16.

The Royal Collection Trust, which cares for thousands of artifacts on behalf of the British royal family, confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that the loan of the items in question has been put on hold.

"A decision to postpone a loan of three swords from the Royal Collection to the Kremlin Museums in Moscow was made in mid-February," a spokesperson shared.

A statement on the Kremlin Museums’ website also revealed that the exhibition has been postponed.

"The Moscow Kremlin Museums report the postponement of the exhibition ’The Duel: from Trial by Combat to a Noble Crime,’ which was scheduled to open on 4 March 2022," the statement read. "The core of the project consists of exhibits from European museums, which were forced to withdraw them before the time due to the geopolitical situation."

"The Moscow Kremlin Museums are currently working on making the exhibition happen without European participation, and express their sincere thanks to the Russian museum community for offering assistance in the current difficult circumstances," it added.

The exhibition was sponsored by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The 68-year-old has been the subject of international sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The museum previously shared that the exhibition was to feature over 140 objects from 18 Russian and other international museums and libraries, "including the Louvre Museum, the National Prado Museum, the Vienna Kunsthistorisches Museum, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the PushkinState Museum of Fine Arts, the State Historical Museum, the National Libraries of Austria and France, the Russian State Library and many others."

This isn’t the first time the British reigning monarch has been brought up during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On March 3, the Disasters Emergency Committee took to Twitter and thanked the 95-year-old for donating to their Ukraine appeal.

"Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the tweet read.

Then on March 7, the queen was photographed receiving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle. She stood beside an arrangement of blue and yellow followers, representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag, for the occasion.

Other members of their British royal family have spoken out. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared their words of support for Ukraine. Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also tweeted a personal message pledging their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Zelenskyy, 44, went on to thank them on social media.

According to the royal family’s website the queen, as head of state, has to remain strictly neutral "with respect to political matters." The monarch does not vote or stand for election. However, she does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the British government.

Royal family members rarely get involved in political matters and instead, also choose to remain neutral.

Ukraine was invaded on Feb. 24. The invasion has sparked worldwide condemnation. Hundreds have already been reported either dead or wounded, including children. Millions have fled or attempted to escape the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.