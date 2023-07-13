Queen Camilla reveals her surprising job before becoming a royal

Royals: They're just like us.

While attending Wimbledon in London Wednesday at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, the recently crowned Queen Camilla made a surprising revelation about her life before becoming royalty.

Meeting with the young ball boys and girls at the tournament, her majesty revealed she had previously held the same job.

"You have to be very agile. I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen’s (Club). It is quite difficult to get it right," she empathized in a video shared by Sky News.

The queen is not the first royal to speak with the uniquely trained ball boys and girls of Wimbledon.

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton accompanied tennis ace Roger Federer to learn some tricks of the trade with the young boys and girls at the tournament.

Donning their Wimbledon white, Middleton and Federer were challenged on the grass courts to execute a ball change, which includes rolling a tennis ball down the court from one person to another in a straight line. They also practiced inside on hard courts.

"With the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take it in to so many other different parts of your life. Things like confidence. And as you're saying … that feeling of pride being on any of the courts, actually, is such a big moment. So, it's [a] good choice," the Princess of Wales told a lucky few ball boys and girls.

"To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that's put into training and making sure this sort of goes well on the day, for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon," Middleton later motioned to Federer, among a larger group of kids.

"It's incredible to see it behind the scenes. So, thank you. I've really enjoyed it."

Middleton attended the second day of Wimbledon alongside Federer, who received a welcoming reception from the crowd, this time as a spectator.

The queen attended the 10th day of the tournament alongside her sister, Annabel Elliot, enjoying the matches on Centre Court.

