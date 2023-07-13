Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Queen Camilla reveals her surprising job before becoming a royal

The Wimbledon tournament concludes July 16

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Kate Middleton exhibits hilarious facial expressions watching historic Wimbledon match

Kate Middleton exhibits hilarious facial expressions watching historic Wimbledon match

The royal mom of three was present for the match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Royals: They're just like us.

While attending Wimbledon in London Wednesday at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, the recently crowned Queen Camilla made a surprising revelation about her life before becoming royalty.

Meeting with the young ball boys and girls at the tournament, her majesty revealed she had previously held the same job.

"You have to be very agile. I remember doing it 100 years ago at Queen’s (Club). It is quite difficult to get it right," she empathized in a video shared by Sky News.

Queen Camilla in a white suit sits front row at Wimbledon and looks to her left

Queen Camilla bonded with the Wimbledon ball girls and boys over a job they shared. (Tim Clayton/Corbis)

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla was introduced to some of the ball boys and girls at Wimbledon. (Victoria Jones/Pool)

The queen is not the first royal to speak with the uniquely trained ball boys and girls of Wimbledon.

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton accompanied tennis ace Roger Federer to learn some tricks of the trade with the young boys and girls at the tournament.

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer both make lunging motions as they toss tennis balls for Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Roger Federer practiced the routine of a ball girl and ball boy at Wimbledon ahead of the Grand Slam tournament's start earlier this month. (Handout/Thomas Lovelock/AELTC)

Donning their Wimbledon white, Middleton and Federer were challenged on the grass courts to execute a ball change, which includes rolling a tennis ball down the court from one person to another in a straight line. They also practiced inside on hard courts. 

"With the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take it in to so many other different parts of your life. Things like confidence. And as you're saying … that feeling of pride being on any of the courts, actually, is such a big moment. So, it's [a] good choice," the Princess of Wales told a lucky few ball boys and girls.

"To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that's put into training and making sure this sort of goes well on the day, for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon," Middleton later motioned to Federer, among a larger group of kids.

"It's incredible to see it behind the scenes. So, thank you. I've really enjoyed it."

Middleton attended the second day of Wimbledon alongside Federer, who received a welcoming reception from the crowd, this time as a spectator.

Roger Federer waves his hand as he is the recipient of applause at Wimbledon next to wife Mirka and Kate Middeton

Kate Middleton attended the second day of Wimbledon with Roger Federer and his wife Mirka. (Visionhaus)

The queen attended the 10th day of the tournament alongside her sister, Annabel Elliot, enjoying the matches on Centre Court.

Queen Camilla and her sister Annabel Elliot watch Wimbledon from their box

Queen Camilla was accompanied by her sister, Annabel Elliot, at Wimbledon. (Patrick Smith)

