Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner take in sun aboard yacht as Jonas Brothers tease new project

The Jonas Brothers seem to be getting back into the full swing of things – and they’re doing it with their leading ladies along for the ride.

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas and wife, "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra, along with Joe Jonas and fiancée, "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, were spotted soaking up the sun aboard a gorgeous yacht in Miami Beach

Cameras caught Chopra, 36, sporting a high-waist two-piece black bikini and a beige sunhat while Turner, 23, donned a yellow and black checkered one-piece swimsuit.

During the family affair, Chopra was seen skimming the waves on a jet ski while Turner, and the eldest Jonas brother, Kevin enjoyed other water activities.

What hasn’t been lost on fans during the vacation fun is the fact that the Jonas Brothers trio were also photographed aboard a nearby sailboat apparently filming a video for an upcoming project.

Nick, 26, is seen embracing the allure of Miami in a chic loose-fitting pink suit – meanwhile, older brother Joe, 29, sported the same suit in dark blue and Kevin, 31, brightened the set in an electric orange ensemble.

The youngest Jonas brother continued to stir up speculation of a reunion on Sunday after he shared a photo to Twitter captioned, “Shooting something…” with a video camera emoji symbol.

The newlywed also posted a selfie image with his actress and model wife Chopra on Instagram with the message, “You are my sunshine my only sunshine… #miami.”

Missing from the group getaway was Kevin’s wife Danielle, with whom he shares two daughters. The reason for Danielle’s absence is unclear.