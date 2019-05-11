Priyanka Chopra says watching ‘Game of Thrones’ is a family event: ‘World will mourn’ when show ends

“Game of Thrones” time is family time for Priyanka Chopra.

The actress, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, recently told The Associated Press the airing of the hit HBO show — in which her sister-in-law Sophie Turner (wife of Joe Jonas) stars as Sansa Stark — is a family affair, often leading to large gatherings.

"I'm married to a 'Game of Thrones' family, I guess,” she began. “The last episode, I wasn't in town, but I think everyone else in the family got together, like 50 people, and watched the episode. My husband is a huge, huge fan.”

The former Miss World, who married Nick Jonas in December, is excited about the show’s final episode — but noted the moment will be bittersweet.

"I'm so sad it's over, though,” she said of the beloved fantasy show’s eighth and final season. "The world will mourn.”

Separately, in a recent interview with Access, the actress spilled the details from Turner and Joe Jonas’ impromptu wedding in Las Vegas last week, which occurred just after the Jonas Brothers, Turner, Chopra and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards.

“It was so fun, so ‘Jophie’ — I call them 'Jophie,'” she said, in part.

Additionally, Nick and Joe Jonas, Chopra and Turner attended the Broadway musical "Beetlejuice" in New York City on Friday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.