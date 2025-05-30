Expand / Collapse search
Royal Families

Princess Maria Carolina is 'lucky to be alive' after surviving serious motorcycle accident

The Italian royal shares hospital photos and urges followers to be careful on the road

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies is "lucky to be alive" after suffering a motorcycle accident.

The Italian royal took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared multiple photos of herself recovering at the hospital. In the series of photos, she is seen wearing a helmet and then a neck brace. One photo showed her with wires surrounding her head.

In her Instagram post, Maria Carolina warned her 173,000 followers to be careful when out on the road. The eldest daughter of Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro, recently attended the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13 in France.

Princess Maria Carolina with a neck brace laying at a hospital bed.

Princess Maria Carolina said that she crashed headfirst into a wall while riding a motorcycle. (Instagram.com/carolinadebourbon)

"I’m incredibly lucky to be alive," the 21-year-old began her post. "I crashed headfirst into a wall whilst riding a motorcycle and ended up in reanimation in the Intensive Care Unit. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle."

"I wanted to share my own experience as I’ve realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving," she shared. "Please ride with care. Wear full protection, especially a proper helmet. Mine saved my life."

A selfie of Princess Maria Carolina wearing a helmet.

Princess Maria Carolina urged her followers on Instagram to wear a helmet when out on the road: "Mine saved my life." (Instagram.com/carolinadebourbon)

"My deepest thanks to the outstanding team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace for their expert care during those critical days, and to the emergency medical team and first responders on the scene, whose quick and decisive actions in those first moments made all the difference," Maria Carolina concluded her post with a praying emoji.

Princess Maria Carolina wearing a black sweater with wires all over her head.

Princess Maria Carolina thanked the team at Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace in Monaco. (Instagram.com/carolinadebourbon)

Fox News Digital reached out to the royal's office for comment.

It is believed that the socialite suffered her accident days after attending the Monaco Grand Prix over Memorial Day weekend, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, she lives between Paris, Monte Carlo and Rome.

Princess Maria Carolina laying on a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

"I wanted to share my own experience as I’ve realized now more than ever that motorcycles are powerful and thrilling but also unforgiving," wrote Princess Maria Carolina. (Instagram.com/carolinadebourbon)

Maria Carolina, who also goes by "Carolina," is a member of the Spanish branch of Bourbons, Tatler magazine reported. They ruled Southern Italy and Sicily for over a century. She is described as "one of society's most eligible beauties." Maria Carolina is a sportswoman and made a cameo in 2014’s "Grace of Monaco," starring Nicole Kidman as the late Hollywood actress-turned-princess.

A close-up of Princes Maria Carolina wearing a strapless black and white gown.

Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies attends the opening dinner of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to the royal’s website, Maria Carolina is an ambassador of the Passion Sea Project, a nonprofit that advocates the preservation of our waters. She also supports the Ocean 1 project, UNICEF and the Italian Association "Salvamamme." She previously completed an internship at the Monaco Red Cross.

Maria Carolina is also active on TikTok alongside her younger sister, Princess Maria Chiara. She told Tatler in 2022 that she saw the social media platform as a space to share "important messages such as fighting against gender inequality, racism or climate change."

