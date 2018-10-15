Princess Eugenie's mom Sarah Ferguson gets birthday wish from Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson’s 59th birthday on Monday included a royal touch — a birthday message from her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

“Happy birthday to @SarahTheDuchess,” a message sent from Prince Andrew's official Twitter account said. “Wishing you a very happy day!”

The well-wishes, however, may not have been sent personally by Prince Andrew himself. As the account’s bio notes, “The Official Twitter Account for The Duke of York. Tweets sent by HRH are signed - AY.”

The exes, who divorced in 1996, are parents to Princess Beatrice, 30, and Princess Eugenie, 28, and are amicable with one another, People reports.

Back in February, Ferguson wished Prince Andrew a happy birthday on social media, too.

“Happy Birthday to the best man, father, friend.. Prince Andrew,” she wrote, posting a throwback snap.

Ferguson added, “Feb 19.. Ooh the best looking! X.”