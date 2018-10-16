Princess Eugenie sports ‘Mrs. Brooksbank’ jacket following royal wedding

Princess Eugenie opted to wear something both fun and sentimental for the second day of her weekend-long wedding festivities.

On Saturday, the newlywed, 28, swapped out her gowns for a bespoke white minidress paired with a pink silk biker jacket embroidered with “Mrs. Brooksbank” across the back in her own handwriting.

The piece was designed by Sam Dougal, the creative director and co-founder of the brand Gainsbourg.

“All the love to HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Brooksbank and her lovely new husband Jack,” the designer captioned a close-up Instagram shot of the jacket. “Im so so honoured to have been asked to design the bespoke look she wore for the day 2 wedding celebrations at Windsor in collaboration with her brilliant stylist @styletonic_sarahprice. The pale pink biker jacket was embroidered with the words ‘Mrs Brooksbank’ in the Princess’ own handwriting”

Dougal also designed the powder blue dress Eugenie wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.