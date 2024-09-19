Princess Diana ‘ripped the corset out’ of her Met Gala dress, refused to wear pink, designer claims

Princess Diana made a bold fashion statement.

The late royal turned heads during the 1996 Met Gala when she stepped out on the red carpet wearing an unforgettable satin dress.

Designer John Galliano recalled working with the Princess of Wales on her iconic look moments before the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.

"I remember one day we all jumped into this old van, and we went to London, where we met Princess Diana. She'd been invited to the Met, and she would wear one of my dresses," Galliano recalled during Hulu's "In Vogue: The 90s" documentary.

Princess Diana was set to make an appearance on the "most influential red carpet in the world" a few months after her divorce from future King Charles was finalized.

Galliano detailed the work behind Diana’s red carpet moment.

"It was like a blessing. I mean, wow," Galliano shared. "We went to Kensington Palace and discussed drawings. I was trying to push for pink, but she was not having it. 'No, not the pink!' That was real, real fun."

While he described the fashion project, old videos displayed the designers working on Diana’s Met Gala dress.

"We did the dress and subsequent fittings, and it was beautifully done… the corset, everything was correct," he added.

"Fast-forward to the event, and I just remember her getting out of the car," Galliano remembered and gasped. "I couldn't believe it. She'd ripped the corset out."

"She didn't want to wear the corset. She felt so liberated. She'd torn the corset out. The dress was much more… sensuous," he reflected.

Princess Diana showed up to the Met Gala in a navy blue satin dress, with daring lace straps and a matching shawl draped over her shoulders. She completed her sensual look with a pearl choker necklace and matching earrings.

During the fashion documentary, old videos of the late Princess of Wales showed the royal exuding confidence as she stepped out on the red carpet.

"The cameras went mental. The paparazzi was blinding… which made the dress really bling and the jewels and everything," Galliano emphasized.

At the time, the fashion designer was a creative director at Dior.

"I mean, wow! Diana was my first couture client," Galliano remarked.

This wasn’t the first time the late royal made a rebellious fashion statement.

In 1994, the Princess of Wales infamously wore an off-the-shoulder little black dress on the same night her estranged husband, then Prince Charles, admitted his infidelities on national television.

The royal donned the showstopping dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, to a gala after Charles confirmed in an ITV documentary he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.