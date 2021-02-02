Prince William slams ‘despicable’ racist comments aimed at top UK soccer players: ‘It must stop now’

Prince William is slamming the "despicable" racist comments that have been made against several notable soccer players in England.

The Duke of Cambridge recently took to Instagram where he made a rare personal statement about the hate-filled messages made over the weekend.

"Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now," wrote the 38-year-old.

"We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions," the royal shared. "That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place."

"I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organisations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms," added William, who signed himself as "W" in the caption.



Some renowned soccer players in the U.K. have endured online abuse in recent weeks, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial, Romaine Sawyers and Reece James have been targeted.

"Humanity and social media at its worst," Rashford tweeted. "Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here."

Greater Manchester Police announced they were investigating the online abuse suffered by the players.

"We are aware of a number of Manchester United football players suffering abuse on social media accounts between Wednesday 27 January and Saturday 30 January 2021," the department tweeted.

"Nobody should be subject to such abuse and it is deeply upsetting not only to those who suffer it but to all those who come across this hateful language too," the statement continued. "These hateful words have no place anywhere in our society whether online or otherwise.

"A number of these comments have been reported to us and we are liaising with those involved to provide support and we will be investigating these crimes thoroughly. Tackling hate crimes remains a priority for GMP and we take these reports seriously."

William, who is second in line to the throne, is also president of the Football Association.