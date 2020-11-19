Prince William says investigation into BBC interview with Princess Diana ‘is a step in the right direction’

Prince William is speaking out following reports that the BBC is opening an investigation into the circumstances around a 1995 TV interview with his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“The independent investigation is a step in the right direction,” said the Duke of Cambridge in a statement obtained by People magazine on Wednesday.

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time,” shared the 38-year-old.

According to the outlet, William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, is also aware of the ongoing controversy surrounding the 25-year-old documentary. However, his spokesperson had no comment.

On Wednesday, it was revealed the BBC is moving forward with the appointment of a former senior judge, John Dyson, to lead an independent investigation.

The broadcaster's announcement on Wednesday comes after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, recently made renewed claims that BBC journalist Martin Bashir allegedly used forged statements and false claims to convince Diana to agree to the interview, which, according to Reuters, was watched by over 20 million people in Britain.

In the infamous interview, the Princess of Wales said "there were three of us in this marriage," referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, who he married after Diana's death. Diana, who divorced Charles in 1996, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was being pursued by paparazzi.

William is second in line to the British throne.

The investigation will take a look to see if the steps taken by both the BBC and Bashir, now 57, were appropriate, and to what extent those actions influenced Diana’s decision to give the interview at the time.

The BBC described Dyson, a former Supreme Court judge, as "an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process."

Spencer, 56, who is seeking an inquiry and an apology, is alleging that in the time leading up to the 1995 interview, Bashir made false and defamatory allegations about senior royals to gain Spencer's trust in addition to access to Diana.

The allegations include: Diana’s phone was being bugged, her bodyguard was plotting against her and two senior royal aides were being paid to keep Diana under surveillance. Spencer alleged that Bashir showed him “false bank statements” to back up his allegations.

When the complaints first came about, the BBC did an internal investigation and alleged that Bashir admitted to commissioning mocked-up documents, however, the broadcaster has said that the docs played no part in Diana's decision to do the interview.

The BBC's director-general, Tim Davie, said the broadcaster “is determined to get to the truth about these events.”

According to Reuters, Bashir has not publicly commented to the press and the BBC said he is on sick leave from his position as religion editor.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.