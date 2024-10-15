Expand / Collapse search
Prince William

Prince William shocks former NFL player with impressive throw: 'He could definitely be a quarterback one day'

Prince William and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, Louis Rees-Zammit, bonded over their love for sports

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Prince William is a man of many talents. 

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales attended an engagement with the NFL Foundation UK and shocked attendees with his impressive football-throwing skills.

"It was great," Louis Rees-Zammit, a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who was a former Welsh rugby player, told People magazine. "It was a lot better than mine. Thankfully, in my position, I just have to run and catch. He could definitely be a quarterback one day!"

PRINCE WILLIAM AND HIS BEARD RETURN TO ROYAL DUTIES AFTER AVOIDING PRINCE HARRY AT UNCLE’S MEMORIAL

Prince William

Prince William showed off his football-throwing skills during an event on Tuesday.  (Getty Images)

Phoebe Schecter, GB Women’s Flag Football team captain, told the outlet, "He’s got such a strong arm, I couldn’t believe it. He said he’s played when he was younger, on the beach with friends and family."

She adds, "He was in a situation that he probably wasn’t very comfortable in, and he took command. He did a handoff at one point and threw some incredible balls downfield."

Prince William

Prince William and Louis Rees-Zammit chatted over their passion for sports.  (Getty Images)

William, who serves as president of the Welsh Rugby Union, spoke in depth with Rees-Zammit about his professional transition.

"He was intrigued about the transition I’m doing and the sport itself," Rees-Zammit said. "He asked me what I could bring from rugby into the NFL, like my speed."

Prince William

William made an immediate impact on young attendees at the event. (Getty Images)

"He definitely wants to learn," Rees-Zammit added about William's interest in the American sport. "That’s why he’s come out here to support these kids who want to learn flag football. It’s a growing sport in the U.K., [and] even myself, I’m always learning new things. He came out here to try to pick up a few things, and one of them — he could throw the ball."

William, who participated in some flag football games with the kids in attendance, made an immediate impact on the youngsters. 

"He’s very inspiring. You can see it on all the kids’ faces. It just gives them a bit of motivation to try a bit harder in drills and in the little matches they’re playing," Rees-Zammit said. "It’s great for him to come out and support these kids playing in flag football. It’s going to be in the next Olympics. It’s getting bigger and bigger around the world."

As a dad of three, Prince William is determined to bring the American sport to his home base. 

"He’s going to try and teach his kids now," Schecter said of introducing flag football to kids he shares with Kate Middleton: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.  "We got him an American football to bring home. And we talked a lot about multi-sports and how good that is. He was a multi-sport athlete growing up, but said he wasn’t very good."

Prince William

William has been a long supporter of various sports.  (Getty Images)

"I think he’ll be playing with his kids," she added. 

