Prince William, Prince Harry could have royal showdown in NYC as battling brothers prepare for same-week trip

The ongoing rift between the brothers has stemmed from Harry and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author Video

Prince William 'adamant' about giving his children a normal life: author

Robert Hardman, who spoke about the heir to the British throne, has written a book about his father, "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy."

Prince Harry and Prince William could possibly be in New York City at the same time next month as they tend to their respective work commitments. 

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told Fox News Digital that Harry is scheduled to attend the U.N. General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City in an attempt "to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."

"He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst," the rep added. "In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. More details will be shared as we approach the week of events."

PRINCE WILLIAM DOESN'T WANT PRINCE HARRY AT CORONATION BUT WON'T MAKE 'FOOLISH' MISTAKE: EXPERT

Prince William and Prince Harry split

Prince William and Prince Harry could both be in NYC at the same time next week. (Getty Images)

The event kicks off Sept. 22 and runs through Sept. 29. 

Coincidentally, according to The Earthshot Prize website, Prince William's global environmental contest and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the third annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel on Sept 24. It is unclear if William will be attending this year's event. 

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

PRINCE HARRY SKIPPED ROYAL WEDDING TO AVOID 'AWKWARD' ENCOUNTER WITH ESTRANGED BROTHER PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERT

The ongoing rift between the brothers has stemmed from Harry and Markle's royal exit in 2020. 

The royal family standing together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a royal exit in 2020. (Getty Images)

The reason for the couple's exit was cited to be what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. 

Harry flew to the U.K. to visit Charles after the monarch's cancer diagnosis in February. 

However, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital at the time that Harry was reportedly not allowed to stay at any of the royal homes and did not have a reunion with William.

KING CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM 'CROSSED PRINCE HARRY OFF LIST' BEFORE NIGERIA TRIP, FROZE HIM OUT: EXPERT

Earlier this summer, Prince Harry avoided yet another run-in with his estranged brother.

Prince William and Prince Harry wearing navy suits in deep conversation.

The brothers have had an ongoing rift for years. (Getty Images)

In June, the Prince of Wales attended the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England. While the Duke of Sussex was invited to attend, Harry regretfully declined in an effort to avoid an "awkward" encounter with William, a royal expert told Fox News Digital at the time. 

"Even if Harry showed up and slunk into the back row, there would be enough press coverage and general hysteria over the two brothers being in the same room to overshadow the wedding entirely," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital. 

Prince William and Prince Harry with their backs turned walking away from each other.

It is unclear if Prince William will be attending the third annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel. (Getty Images)

"Harry's presence would have turned the whole affair into a media circus, and he didn't want to do that to his friend," he added. "If he learned that Harry had accepted the invitation, it's likely that William would have backed out. Harry knows this."

"This is the future, I'm afraid," he concluded. "There is no sign at the moment that William is willing to give an inch."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa contributed to this post. 

