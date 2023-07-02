Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Prince William and Prince George spend day father-son bonding at cricket match

The Prince of Wales recently celebrated his 41st birthday

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
The Prince of Wales, the eldest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is heir to the British throne. The king, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey.

It was a boys' day out for the royals over the weekend.

On Saturday, Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, attended the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia in London.

The Prince of Wales, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday, and Prince George took in the game in a private box and watched intently.

Both wore blue jackets in different tones, and Prince William sported sunglasses for much of the game.

Prince William wearing sunglasses sitting in the stands next to Prince George

Prince William and Prince George watch the afternoon session on day four of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 1, 2023. (IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William wears sunglasses and leans in to talk to Prince George in the stands

Prince William leans in to speak to Prince George during the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia. (IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince George was also presented with a mini-replica of the Ashes urn by Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board. The urn is a symbol of the rivalry between England and Australia's cricket teams, and its origin dates back to 1882. 

Prince George and Prince William with ceremonial Ashes urn during cricket match

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales hold a replica Ashes Urn while sitting next to Richard Thompson, Chairman of the ECB, during Day Four of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. (Ryan Pierse)

The 9-year-old prince is the oldest of William's three children with Kate Middleton. His younger siblings include Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. 

In June, the family celebrated Father's Day with a sweet family portrait of William with all three kids, photographed by Millie Pilkington.

The young prince has been slightly more in the public eye this year. His first major event was the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, in May. Young George is now second in line to the throne, just behind his father, William.

During the ceremony, George was a Page of Honour, wearing a bright red coat with gold trim, while William wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. (Hugo Burnand/Reuters)

George and his younger sister and brother were also in attendance for last month's the Trooping the Colour, the official birthday parade for King Charles. They rode with the Princess of Wales in a carriage during the festivities. 

Princess Kate and Prince Williams 3 kids

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George arrive in a horse-drawn carriage on Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 17, 2023. (Getty Images)

The young royal will celebrate his 10th birthday later this month on July 22.

