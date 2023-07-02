Prince William and Prince George spend day father-son bonding at cricket match

It was a boys' day out for the royals over the weekend.

On Saturday, Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, attended the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia in London.

The Prince of Wales, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday, and Prince George took in the game in a private box and watched intently.

Both wore blue jackets in different tones, and Prince William sported sunglasses for much of the game.

Prince George was also presented with a mini-replica of the Ashes urn by Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board. The urn is a symbol of the rivalry between England and Australia's cricket teams, and its origin dates back to 1882.

The 9-year-old prince is the oldest of William's three children with Kate Middleton. His younger siblings include Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

In June, the family celebrated Father's Day with a sweet family portrait of William with all three kids, photographed by Millie Pilkington.

The young prince has been slightly more in the public eye this year. His first major event was the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, in May. Young George is now second in line to the throne, just behind his father, William.

During the ceremony, George was a Page of Honour, wearing a bright red coat with gold trim, while William wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

George and his younger sister and brother were also in attendance for last month's the Trooping the Colour, the official birthday parade for King Charles. They rode with the Princess of Wales in a carriage during the festivities.

The young royal will celebrate his 10th birthday later this month on July 22.