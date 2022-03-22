Prince William, Kate Middleton swim with sharks in Belize during tour of Caribbean

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton and Prince William were one with the ocean during a tour that saw the royal couple scuba diving in Belize in an underwater adventure.

A video shared to the couple’s Twitter account on Tuesday shows the nature chasers jumping feet-first into shark-infested waters in Belize, which one social media post notes "is home to the second-largest barrier reef in the world."

KATE MIDDLETON STUNS IN HOT PINK GOWN IN BELIZE WITH HUSBAND PRINCE WILLIAM

"While the effects of climate change are evident, the Government of Belize and communities across the country deserve huge recognition for their efforts to restore this incredible marine environment - with a commitment to protect 30% of it by 2030," a follow-up tweet reads while also including still images of the pair swimming with the fishes.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON GO VIRAL AFTER SHOWING OFF THEIR DANCE MOVES IN BELIZE

"On Sunday, we were lucky enough to spend time diving at South Water Caye, directly above the spectacular Belize Barrier Reef," the couple wrote in a third tweet, adding, "It was a privilege to see for ourselves the world-leading ocean conservation work being done here."

For their underwater endeavor, the couple summoned the services of diving instructor Edward Betancourt and his daughter Marisha Betancourt, and the documentary-style video footage was by taken by celebrity photographer Matt Porteous, who is accompanying the pair on the tropical trip.

The Caribbean tour was marred by controversy from the beginning after protests about colonialism forced the couple to cancel their first stop in Belize. The two scrapped plans to visit a cacao farm in Belize as planned.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON CANCEL FIRST STOP ON CARIBBEAN TOUR AFTER LOCALS HOLD PROTEST ABOUT COLONIALISM

William and Middleton are continuing their fair-weather voyage with their next tour stop in Jamaica, the final stop on their Bahamas trip.

Meanwhile, the pair arrived the Caribbean country, despite opposition and a protest calling for slavery reparations from the British monarchy and reports that it is considering dropping Queen Elizabeth as head of state.