Prince William, Kate Middleton launch a YouTube channel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are YouTube official.

On Wednesday, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton launched their own channel on the online platform by sharing a new promo video.

The 25-second clip was also shared on their Instagram. The royal couple ditched their previous "KensingtonRoyal" handle for "dukeandduchessofcambridge."

At the start of the video, the couple is seen relaxed at their Norfolk home. William, 38, turned to Middleton, 39, and joked, "By the way you need to be careful what you say now because these guys are filming everything."

The promo then goes on to show various clips from past royal engagements, along with candid moments. In one behind-the-scenes clip, Middleton is seen instructing her husband, "You don’t need to roll your Rs" from this year’s St. Patrick’s Day.

The couple’s YouTube channel already has an extensive playlist of videos from previous engagements and visits.

The launch came just days after William and Middleton revealed a sweet, 40-second video of the parents playing outdoors with their three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

That video was shared as a special thanks to fans who congratulated the couple on their 10th wedding anniversary.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," said their online note. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."

They signed the post, "W & C."

In the clip, the family of five is spotted on a hike near the beach with their dog.

Next came a shot of William playfully chasing a beaming Charlotte and Louis. Middleton can then be seen walking hand-in-hand with her firstborn before cuddling up to William, Louis and Charlotte.

In the end, the royal family roasted marshmallows over an open fire as William embraced his wife.

The video was created by filmmaker Will Warr.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.