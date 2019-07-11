Prince Harry ‘would be completely left out’ by other royals during his childhood, author claims

Princess Diana of Wales was determined to make her younger son Prince Harry feel that he wasn’t second best.

Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty magazine, recently participated on UK’s Channel 4 documentary “Meghan and Harry: The Baby Years,” to shed light on the 34-year-old’s upbringing.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 of this year.

Seward has been covering the British royal family since the ’80s and has written over 20 books on the subject.

“The Queen Mother used to say, ‘Come on William come and sit next to me,’” Seward said on Harry’s other brother Prince William, as reported by UK’s Daily Mail. “And little Harry would be completely left out.”

Seward claimed their mother was willing to do whatever it took to ensure that Harry didn’t feel left out.

“Harry has always known he was number two,” Seward suggested. “And obviously Diana was very anxious that he shouldn’t feel that.”

However, there was no denying that William, now 37, took precedence as heir to the throne. William is third in line after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his father, Prince Charles.

“Other members of the royal family were very conscious he was number two,” claimed Seward.

While Diana’s marriage to Charles was troubled, she found a sense of happiness with the birth of her two sons. The former couple welcomed William in 1982, followed by Harry in 1984.

Back in 2017, Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told Fox News that while Diana coped with the end of her marriage, she relied on her sons for support.

“As the boys got older and became like her counselors and friends as sons, she began to enjoy life a lot more,” said Morton. “Diana was very protective of William and Harry. [If] you ever criticized the boys... she would be on you like a tigress. She was the only one who could criticize those two. Of course, she indulged them."

“She wanted to be a full hands-on parent herself,” Morton continued. “And interestingly, Prince William recently said the same about his own children. He wants them to enjoy a relatively normal upbringing.”

After Harry welcomed his son this year, he admitted to still feeling the loss of his beloved mother, especially now after becoming a father.

People magazine previously reported Harry opened up to former soldier Dennis van der Stroon while he was in the Netherlands to launch the official countdown to the Invictus Games in The Hague next year.

The two veterans (Harry served in the Army for 10 years) lost their mothers. In 2014, van der Stroon’s mother died from chronicle lung disease.

“I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mom,” said van der Stroon. “He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother. He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn’t feel so alone.”

“He told me how special it was that his son has just been born,” he claimed. “Harry talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal and I told him how a couple of months ago, I was struggling with my mental health but my wife’s pregnancy has given me a goal.”

“Above all, he said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy,” he continued. “He also told me he’s really happy that his son is so far very quiet. But he also told me not to make too many plans and that there’s no way you can plan for when the baby arrives.”