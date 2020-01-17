Prince Harry was positioned to be Prince William's 'secret weapon,' royal expert says

Prince William and Prince Harry were destined to work together, with Harry positioned to be his older brother's "secret weapon," a royal expert claimed in a new interview.

Queen Elizabeth II held a summit on Monday to discuss Harry and Meghan Markle's royal transition, ultimately agreeing to their decision to take on lesser roles and earn their own income while juggling their time between the U.K. and North America.

Now, Penny Junor, an author of "Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son," told People that royal aides expected the brothers to work "shoulder-to-shoulder" in the future when William assumes the throne.

"He [Harry] would pick up the bits that William wouldn't be good for. They would be complimentary and side-by-side throughout their lives," Junor told the magazine.

The author continued: "That was a lovely picture. Harry was the secret weapon, really."

Since Harry and Meghan dropped their Megxit bombshell last week, the relationship between the royal brothers has hit at an "all-time low," royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News.

“Everyone around them is working flat out to try and repair things,” Bullen, editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV explained. “The next few weeks and months will be fascinating for anyone interested in the royal family.”

William was reportedly crushed by the news, and royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed to "Entertainment Tonight" that William's wife Kate Middleton has been attempting to serve as the family's "peacemaker" as the tension in the palace builds.

In her statement on Monday, Queen Elizabeth revealed that while she supports Harry and Meghan's decision to "step back" as senior royals, she would have preferred tradition to remain.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the reigning monarch shared in a statement. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the 93-year-old continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Harry stepped out on Thursday in his first royal duty since Monday's summit took place. Meanwhile, Meghan has remained in Canada, where she has been residing in a million-dollar mansion and driving herself around in a car followed by security, reports said.

