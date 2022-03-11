Prince Harry will not attend Prince Philip's memorial, Service of Thanksgiving, to honor his life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry will not attend Prince Philip's memorial service March 29.

The Duke of Sussex has no plans to travel to the United Kingdom in late March, a spokesperson for the royal confirmed to Fox News Digital. However, Prince Harry does plan to visit Queen Elizabeth II as soon as possible, according to the spokesperson.

Prince Philip died April 9 and was laid to rest April 17. The funeral was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and only 30 people were allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Despite Prince Harry's absence, Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Andrew for the service of thanksgiving.

Prince Harry did attend Prince Philip's funeral service in April 2021.

The royal recently applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision that kept him from personally paying for police protection while he and his family were in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have not traveled to the UK together with their children since stepping down from their royal lives in March 2020.

Prince Harry's request for a judicial review came after he was chased by a pack of photographers during an event for children's charity WellChild.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," a legal spokesperson for Prince Harry told Fox News Digital.

"The Duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham," the statement continued. "That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer."

Prince Harry and Markle first announced their decision to step back from their royal roles in January 2020.

