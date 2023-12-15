Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share their digital holiday card via Archewell organization

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their holiday card Friday via an email sent through their Archewell organization.

"We wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!" the card said, according to reports, along with a photo of the couple smiling and clapping during the closing ceremony of Harry’s Invictus Games in September, which is a competition for wounded service members.

The card also linked to the Archewell impact report, which shows what the organization has been working on over the last year. A video included with the report on their website highlighted the couple’s charity work with the organization.

Categories in the report included "uplifting communities," "building a better online world," and "restoring trust in information."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL TITLES COULD BE STRIPPED BY UK LAWMAKER FOLLOWING BOMBSHELL BOOK

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, shared their holiday card on X, formerly Twitter, last week. The photo was a family portrait with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," the couple wrote, along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harry's father King Charles III and Queen Camilla also released their card last weekend on X with an image from their most important occasion of the last year - the coronation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple’s Christmas card last year included a photo of them at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization’s Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City and their 2021 card was a photo of them with their children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, according to the New York Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.