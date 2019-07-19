Paul Hollywood of 'Great British Bake Off' divorces following adultery

Paul Hollywood was recently granted a quickie divorce from his estranged wife Alexandra on grounds of adultery today - as his new girlfriend rubbed salt in the wound.

“The Great British Bake Off” star, 53, split from Alex, 55, in 2017 after calling it quits with their 20-year marriage.

Neither Paul nor Alex attended the 10-second divorce hearing, but his new partner Summer Monteys-Fullam sent a message of her own as she wore a top emblazoned with the word “Hollywood.”

The judge held that the television star committed adultery, in divorce papers released today.

The couple first separated in 2013 after Paul admitted to having an affair with his co-star Marcela Valladolid on the American series of “Bake Off.”

The husband and wife reconciled a few months later and at the time he described the affair as "the biggest mistake of my life" in an interview with BBC Radio 5 live.

Hollywood, 53, who is dating 24-year-old barmaid Summer Monteys-Fullam, faces a $6.2 million payout to his former spouse after their acrimonious split in 2017.

Last August, we revealed Alex had filed for divorce on the grounds of adultery. But Hollywood and Monteys-Fullam insist their relationship began after the marriage ended.

Alex broke her silence for the first time in January, admitting her hubby’s cheating left her devastated.

"No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you,” she told Prima magazine. "I compare it to a moment where you're driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you're driving in a completely different direction.”

"You have to give yourself time to get your head round it,” she described.

District Judge Robert Duddridge confirmed the hearing lasted 10 seconds at the Central Family Court in London.

He granted the speedy divorce - a decree nisi - and now a divorce petitioner has to wait six weeks and a day to apply for a decree absolute, the final dissolution of the marriage.

Earlier this month, Judge Martin O'Dwyer was told a week-long trial will begin on July 22 to resolve financial remedy proceedings, which means to settle their dispute in court.

However, Hollywood’ legal team confirmed yesterday the trial will no longer go ahead after the couple came to an agreement with the court's approval.

This divorce comes after the celebrity chef spent thousands on his girlfriend for her 24th birthday, showering her in gifts at the Chester horse races by paying for a $375-a-head private box. Monteys-Fullam enjoyed $100-a-pop Laurent-Perrier champagne. She also drank Pimms and downed some shots given to her by pals at the event.

Hollywood also bought his new flame an $11,250 hot tub for her birthday, plus an $11,250 ring and a $1,250 Rottweiler pup earlier this year.

Judge O'Dwyer previously imposed reporting restrictions preventing the publishing of information related to the former couple's finances, but not on any information which was "legitimately in the public domain".

Adam Wolanski QC, Paul's lawyer, expressed concerned over newspaper reports containing financial information.

Alex, who shares an 18-year-old son with the TV judge, told London’s High Court she had not spilled details about his financial worth. They include a story in The Sun on Sunday that revealed his companies raked in $11.4 million last year.

"We do not know whether these leaks came from the wife. But we are very anxious about leaks and making sure that nothing is reported wrongly,” Wolanski said.

Alexander Chandler, representing Alex, said: “She wants to make it absolutely clear that she was not the source of the story in The Sun on Sunday,” Alexander Chandler, who is representing Alex,

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.