Prince Harry makes F1 Grand Prix pitstop in Austin sans Meghan Markle

Prince Harry revved up his engine at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The Duke of Sussex toured the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team's garage on a solo adventure prior to the Circuit of the Americas race Sunday.

Prince Harry, an avid car collector and longtime F1 enthusiast, appeared to be right at home among a bevvy of racing fans as his wife, Meghan Markle, opted to sit this lap out.

Dressed comfortably in a black polo shirt, Harry smiled while chatting with Team Mercedes in the garage.

He toured the track wearing a pair of sunglasses, and shared a few laughs with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner.

Prince Harry has been a longtime fan of the sport.

He stayed close to Princess Diana while attending the British Grand Prix in 1994, and a decade later was pictured at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Prince Harry and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton have been friends for more than a decade.

Hamilton joined Prince Harry in 2020 to open the Silverstone racing museum, which also marked one of Harry's last official engagements before he departed as a senior royal.

Earlier this month, both Meghan and Harry returned to New York for the first time since they were involved in a "relentless pursuit" through the city in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were part of an in-person panel discussion in support of World Mental Health Day.

"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life … outside, of course, being a wife to this one," Markle said during the summit.

"But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."

The couple discussed how the internet and social media affect youth mental health at an event coordinated by their Archewell Foundation.

Carson Daly hosted the "Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" panel for Project Healthy Minds, which included special guest Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.