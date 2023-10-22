Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry makes F1 Grand Prix pitstop in Austin sans Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited New York for mental health summit

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Prince Harry surprises fan at 'Heart of Invictus' screening Video

Prince Harry surprises fan at 'Heart of Invictus' screening

Prince Harry surprised fans during a screening for his new Netflix docuseries, "Heart of Invictus."

Prince Harry revved up his engine at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The Duke of Sussex toured the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team's garage on a solo adventure prior to the Circuit of the Americas race Sunday.

Prince Harry, an avid car collector and longtime F1 enthusiast, appeared to be right at home among a bevvy of racing fans as his wife, Meghan Markle, opted to sit this lap out.

Prince Harry smiles at F1 Grand Prix in Texas

Prince Harry visits F1 race in Austin, Texas, without Meghan Markle. (Getty Images)

Dressed comfortably in a black polo shirt, Harry smiled while chatting with Team Mercedes in the garage.

He toured the track wearing a pair of sunglasses, and shared a few laughs with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner.

Prince Harry has been a longtime fan of the sport.

Prince Harry laughs at the Mercedes garage F1

Prince Harry enjoyed a day at the races and visited a few teams at the Formula One Grand Prix. (Chris Graythen)

Prince Harry smiles while wearing sunglasses at F1 race

The Duke of Sussex wore dark sunglasses as he toured the garages ahead of the popular motor sport. (Clive Mason)

He stayed close to Princess Diana while attending the British Grand Prix in 1994, and a decade later was pictured at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Prince Harry and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton have been friends for more than a decade.

Hamilton joined Prince Harry in 2020 to open the Silverstone racing museum, which also marked one of Harry's last official engagements before he departed as a senior royal.

Earlier this month, both Meghan and Harry returned to New York for the first time since they were involved in a "relentless pursuit" through the city in May.

Prince Harry laughs with Christian Horner at Formula One Race

Prince Harry chatted with Team RedBull before the F1 race in Austin. (Mark Thompson)

Princess Diana and Prince Harry catch British Grand Prix together

Prince Harry and Princess Diana watched the British Grand Prix in 1994. (Coventry Telegraph Archive)

Lewis Hamilton smiles during animated chat with Prince Harry.

Lewis Hamilton and Prince Harry chatted at the British Formula One in 2011. (Clive Mason)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were part of an in-person panel discussion in support of World Mental Health Day.

"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life … outside, of course, being a wife to this one," Markle said during the summit. 

"But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn't in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it's continuing to change and this will be in front of us."

Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton discuss race cars at museum

Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton open the Silverstone museum dedicated to British motor racing. (Peter Nichols)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at an event in New York City

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chat on stage at Archewell's World Mental Health Day Summit. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

The couple discussed how the internet and social media affect youth mental health at an event coordinated by their Archewell Foundation.

Carson Daly hosted the "Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" panel for Project Healthy Minds, which included special guest Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

