Prince Andrew
Published

Prince Andrew has a 'sex addiction,' alleged ex-lover says in new book

The upcoming book will detail the British royal’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein 

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
Prince Andrew reportedly has a “sex addiction,” a new book claims.

The upcoming book “Sex, Lies and Dirty Money by the World’s Powerful Elite,” set to release on Thursday, details his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and how the disgraced late billionaire allegedly helped him get beautiful women.

The author, Ian Halperin, claims he spoke to at least a dozen of Andrew’s alleged past lovers.

PRINCE ANDREW VISITS QUEEN ELIZABETH AMID EPSTEIN SCANDAL: REPORT

Prince Andrew has "sex addiction," book alleges (AP)

“Most women painted Andrew as a perfect gent and said it was consensual,” Halperin told Page Six on Monday.

He continued: “One woman said he was a very daring lover: there were no limits to where he would go in bed … She told me, ‘Andrew rocked my world in the bedroom,’ but she felt disappointed because after that … she didn’t hear from him again.”

“One of Andrew’s ex-lovers said he had a sex addiction because he was always second to Prince Charles,” the author alleged.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ACCUSER VIRGINIA GIUFFRE ALLEGES PRINCE ANDREW USED PUPPET OF HIMSELF ON VICTIMS: REPORT

Britain's Prince Andrew (Reuters/Neil Hall)

Halperin added: “He compared his relationship with his brother to William and Harry. William is looked at as royal material, just like Charles, whereas he and Harry were the bad boys. This led to his playboy lifestyle.”

“He wasn’t getting attention; it made him feel special to get these beautiful women in his bed,” the author claimed Andrew’s ex-lover said.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17. She says Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

PRINCE ANDREW'S TEAM DENIES CLAIMS ROYAL WAS 'HAPPY' WITH DISASTROUS INTERVIEW ABOUT EPSTEIN TIES: SOURCE

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the funeral service (Mark Richards - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Andrew vehemently denied the allegations in a BBC interview in November 2019.

"It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the Duke of York said in his interview.

Andrew admitted: "I kick myself ... on a daily basis” for being friends with and staying with Epstein on multiple occasions.

PRINCE ANDREW'S LEGAL TEAM 'BEWILDERED' OVER CLAIMS ROYAL WON'T COOPERATE IN EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION: SOURCE

Prince Andrew (right) is dealing with harsh backlash from critics and media personalities over an interview about his relationship with now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the numerous sexual assault allegations against the British royal. (Getty)

The “Sex, Lies and Dirty Money” author also stated he found no evidence that the British royal had sex with underage women.

Halperin did, however, say, “There is no doubt that Epstein provided girls to Andrew, and that was the reason they were friends. He had an obsession with redheads, and Epstein would have his scouts combing the streets for the most beautiful redheads before they met.”

The author then alleged Andrew grew to fear Epstein, which caused him to distance himself from his billionaire friend.

PRINCE ANDREW WILL RECEIVE ROYAL HONOR ON HIS BIRTHDAY DESPITE EPSTEIN SCANDAL

Prince Andrew is under increasing pressure after a series of damaging revelations about him surfaced, including criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“Epstein got information on people and he’d use it against them … [When he and Andrew last] met in 2011, Andrew was on his hands and knees begging Epstein never to reveal anything about him,” Halperin alleged.

He added: “If Epstein had a prince on his knees, imagine the power he had over others.”

FOX News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report

