Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed for the winner’s circle on Tuesday, arriving at the first day of the Royal Ascot in a semi-sheer, pale blue Elie Saab dress and matching hat.

The 37-year-old royal was ready for the races in the long sleeved, embroidered frock, featuring a pussy bow collar, semi-sheer top over a matching slip and tulle skirt.

Harper’s Bazaar reports that the dress is by Saab, possibly a bespoke order from the designer’s Resort 2019 line.

WATCH: VIDEO OF GARLIC-PEELING SECRET MESMERIZES THE INTERNET

The stylish duchess completed the look with a floral hat by favorite milliner Philip Treacy, plus a silver clutch and heels.

The mom of three was all smiles at the fancy horse race, which she not attend last year given her maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis in April, Hello! Magazine reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Her sister-in-law, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, may eschew the five-day equestrian event this year for the same reason, as well.

Blue was apparently the go-to hue for the ladies of the British royal family on day one of the Ascot. Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie all wore the favorite shade for the occasion, too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP