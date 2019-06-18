Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal Ascot

Top Talkers: Prince William and Kate Middleton frolic with George, Charlotte and Louis at London's Chelsea Flower Show; upside down house turns heads in England.
The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed for the winner’s circle on Tuesday, arriving at the first day of the Royal Ascot in a semi-sheer, pale blue Elie Saab dress and matching hat.
The 37-year-old royal was ready for the races in the long sleeved, embroidered frock, featuring a pussy bow collar, semi-sheer top over a matching slip and tulle skirt.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles upon her arrival on the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Harper’s Bazaar reports that the dress is by Saab, possibly a bespoke order from the designer’s Resort 2019 line.
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks out from a carriage in Windsor Great Park on her way to Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
The stylish duchess completed the look with a floral hat by favorite milliner Philip Treacy, plus a silver clutch and heels.
Britain's Prince William, center, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive on the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The mom of three was all smiles at the fancy horse race, which she not attend last year given her maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis in April, Hello! Magazine reports.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, stand next trophies during the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Her sister-in-law, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, may eschew the five-day equestrian event this year for the same reason, as well.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, present winners with their trophy's for the Kings Stand stakes race during the day one of the annual Royal Ascot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Blue was apparently the go-to hue for the ladies of the British royal family on day one of the Ascot. Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie all wore the favorite shade for the occasion, too.
Queen Elizabeth II and Netherlands' Queen Maxima arrive on the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice look out from a carriage at Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
