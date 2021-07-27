Prince Albert of Monaco attends Tokyo Olympics solo while his wife Princess Charlene recovers in South Africa

Prince Albert of Monaco made an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics while his wife Princess Charlene recovers from surgery complications in South Africa.

The royal opted for a casual look with a striped short-sleeved polo short and matching navy shorts as he attended day four of the games, U.K.’s DailyMail reported.

According to the outlet, Monaco is represented by a six-strong team of athletes competing across five disciplines – athletics, swimming, judo, rowing and table tennis. Albert has been in attendance to publicly support the teams.

His wife, a former Olympian, has been separated from her family. Recently, she posted a video of her friend playing their wedding song on Instagram.

"My dear friend Alouise, Thank you for remembering our wedding song. With all my heart. Merci," wrote the 43-year-old.

Charlene is recovering in South Africa after she underwent surgery last month "to address complications from a previous operation" relating to an ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgery.

In an interview with Channel24, Charlene explained that in May she had a sinus lift and bone graft to prepare for dental implants, People magazine reported. Then, in June she started to have extreme soreness in her ears. She underwent surgery again that month.

The mom of two explained to the outlet that she misses "my husband, my babies and my doggies" while noting that she cannot fly above 20,000 feet because her inner pressure will not "equalise" due to the surgery, according to People.

Charlene had been working with her South Africa Foundation to promote wildlife protection and hasn't been in Monaco since May.

The health woes prevented Charlene from returning to her husband, 63, in time for their 10th wedding anniversary. A scheduled appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix was also abruptly canceled.

"This year will be the first time that I will not be with my husband on our wedding anniversary in July, which is difficult and saddens me," Charlene told People magazine in a statement.

"However, Albert and I have no choice but to follow the instructions of the medical team, even if I was extremely difficult," she shared. "He has been the most incredible support to me."

According to the palace, recovery from the procedure has prevented Charlene from doing any kind of traveling. She will remain in South Africa "indefinitely" as she still needs to undergo additional procedures.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," the mother of two admitted. "I was lucky to have their visit to South Africa, and it was really wonderful to see them. I can’t wait for us to be together."

Recently, Albert flew to South Africa with their two children: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 6. They participated in a wildlife outing and a family birthday party with Charlene.

The palace shared that Albert and the twins will travel to South Africa "soon."

The former Olympic swimmer married the son of Grace Kelly on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

