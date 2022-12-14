Prince Albert of Monaco's wife, Princess Charlene, reflects on her lengthy medical saga: ‘I feel less pain’

Princess Charlene of Monaco is opening up about her ongoing medical saga.

On Wednesday, the South African-raised royal spoke to the local newspaper Monaco Matin, where she addressed the health concerns that kept her away from the principality for a year.

"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," the mother of two told the outlet. "I feel less pain and much more energy."

"I continue to recover, to rebalance myself," she shared. "It will still take time, but I’m happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time."

The 44-year-old noted that her children, twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, were "born with responsibilities and duties," but that they’re still learning their royal roles.

"With my husband [Prince Albert], when we have to go to an event, we explain to them what the nature of this event, this ceremony is," said Charlene about the 8-year-olds. "They like accompanying us, and with the prince, the four of us enjoy doing these [things] together. But as I said, they are still young, they continue to observe, to learn before it will become natural to them."

Charlene revealed that "the family unit is essential for us" and that the children are happily taking part in royal traditions.

"National Day is always a joyful time with the family, supported by many interactions with the Monegasque population," the former Olympic swimmer revealed. "And this year, Jacques was happy to wear the same uniform as his father. And Gabriella is very proud to wear her medal. They are two children who have their own language and who understand each other."

"They love and protect each other and share an immense benevolence between them," said Charlene. "It’s a rather unique bond I must say, and I see this particularly that the twins share."

Charlene’s health deteriorated while she was visiting South Africa in May 2021. While the visit to her home country was meant to last just 10 days, complications from a previous ENT procedure grounded her for six months.

After several corrective surgeries and a subsequent relapse, Charlene returned to Monaco in November of that year. But shortly after she landed, the princess experienced signs of emotional and physical exhaustion. After consulting her doctors and family, Charlene decided to seek medical treatment. It was ultimately determined that Charlene would seek treatment in a facility outside of Monaco.

Throughout her health journey, Charlene kept closely connected with her family with the help of daily phone and video calls. At least one family visit was held during the holidays, and Albert privately visited his wife on several occasions. However, Charlene’s prolonged absence from Monaco sparked rumors concerning her marriage.

Albert, 64, previously slammed the allegations spread by tabloids that their union was in trouble.

"She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff," the son of late Hollywood star Grace Kelly told People magazine. "She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends.

"It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection [and] all these medical complications arose. She didn’t go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

Albert admitted that he "probably should have addressed" the gossip sooner.

"But I was concentrating on taking care of the kids," he said. "And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you’re constantly [responding], you’re wasting your time.… Of course, it affects her, of course, it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental.… We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot."

The celebrated athlete married the royal on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.