Pregnant Jamie Otis breaks down in tears after taking coronavirus test: 'I'm crying all the time'

Like so many across the globe, Jamie Otis is struggling to remain positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Married at First Sight" alum is due to give birth to her second child next month and shared an emotional video on Instagram showing her crying after being tested for COVID-19.

Otis explained she took the test because she is now full-term. She is expecting to deliver via homebirth but is filled with fears of the unknown.

"I feel really, really ridiculous crying. I'm crying, like, all the time these days. I feel so silly but I don't know why. I think I'm genuinely just so nervous. I feel like everything's going to be fine but I just got the COVID-19 test," Otis says as she cries in her car. "I'm fine but then I'm like, 'Am I fine? I don't know if I'm fine.'"

Otis said getting a swab up her nose to test for the novel coronavirus "hurt really bad."

"If I can't handle the swab up my nose how am I going to have an unmedicated childbirth?" she asks in between sobs. "I think I'm just a little overwhelmed that I feel so annoyed with myself for being such a wimp about this. I feel like I'm being annoying to my husband and my daughter. I'm impatient. I don't know how to reset my brain so I can just chill the F out."

Otis called the global health crisis a "nightmare" before sharing the ways she's trying to stay relaxed before her and her husband Doug Hehner's second child arrives.

"I'm trying. I have lavender constantly going in my diffuser, I'm trying to meditate. I'm trying to think happy thoughts and be positive, I don't know how else I can try to calm my brain and just be a positive, happy person," Otis admitted. "But I am fortunate that I'm able to stay home and quarantine and I'm lucky that I have low-risk pregnancy so I can do a home birth. I'm trying to be thankful for all of that."

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Otis revealed she tested positive for human papillomavirus (HPV) in late December.

“I couldn’t help but think about all the women who are pregnant and find out super scary news like they actually do have cancer or a fatal disease and they’re left with the tough decision: treat yourself while pregnant to save your life but risk losing the baby OR take your chances and postpone treatment to save your baby.😩” Otis continued. "I cannot even imagine having to make that decision.😢.

"My heart goes out to those mamas. If you’re one of them, I’m sending you SO MUCH LOVE.💗” she added.