Pop star Anastacia in second fight with breast cancer, cancels tour

Managers for U.S. pop singer Anastacia say she has cancelled a planned performance in Dubai and an upcoming European tour after being diagnosed with breast cancer a decade after her first battle with the disease.

A statement Thursday says the 44-year-old performer will cancel all appearances and travel until further notice.

Anastascia, who has had multi-platinum album sales in Europe, Australia and elsewhere, was scheduled to perform March 30 at the Dubai World Cup, the world's richest horse race.

Her European tour was set to begin in London on April 6.

She successfully battled breast cancer in 2003.