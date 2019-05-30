British reality star and Pippa Middleton brother-in-law Spencer Matthews hid in vault during robbery: report

Spencer Matthews, a British reality star and brother-in-law to Pippa Middleton, hid from robbers who stormed a luxury watch store in London on Tuesday.

Former "Made in Chelsea" star Matthews, 30, said in a since-deleted Instagram story (via People) that the robbery took place at The Hour House in Marylebone, London.

“I was in there picking up this vintage piece that I’ve been waiting for, for ages and these guys drive a scooter through the glass and start battering the shop with hammers, with huge hammers, wearing helmets,” Matthews said. “We’re in the back of the shop looking at them, sprint downstairs [and] hide in the vault until all the noise passes.”

Matthews — brother of Middleton's husband James — said all the watches in the store were gone and that the property was “just battered" after the incident.

Local authorities confirmed on Tuesday that three arrests were made in connection with the robbery and that one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After all that, Matthews was still able to get his watch, which may have been the only one the robbers didn't snag in the heist.

“Amongst all the rubble and all the glass and stuff there’s one watch in the entire shop and it’s mine. Now, if that’s not luck, I don’t know what is,” he quipped. Matthews admitted he'd "think twice" before ever entering the store with his young son, noting, "London in particular is dangerous at the moment."