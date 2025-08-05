Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond credits her pickup truck for keeping marriage strong after nearly three decades

Empty nesters use diesel engine as 'background music' during device-free conversations about ranch life

By Janelle Ash Fox News
"Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond credits her long-lasting marriage to her pick-up truck.

In a new blog post, the Food Network star detailed that some of her favorite date nights with her husband, Ladd Drummond, include hopping in their truck and going for a ride, which they started decades ago when their five children were little and life was busier.

"At the risk of sounding like an old married couple, we love to take drives together," she wrote.

ree drummond smiles in kitchen

Ree Drummond keeps her marriage strong with date nights in her pickup truck. (Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"There's something about the peace of the pickup. That diesel engine is like background music, and we are focused only on each other. No laptops, devices, TVs — it's such a great time to catch up," she wrote.

Ree noted that on their drives, she and her husband talk about whatever is on their minds – which often includes their family and their Oklahoma ranch.

As for their destination, it's "different every time."

"Sometimes we stay on the county roads and check on fences or cattle; other times we'll drive east to Pawhuska or west to Ponca City, stopping to get a convenience store Dr. Pepper when we get there."

Ree Drummond in a printed top smiles on the carpet with husband Ladd Drummond in a black shirt and tan cowboy hat

Food Network star Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd have been married for nearly 30 years. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine)

"Other times Ladd will drive into this pasture or that, to show me an area of a creek that I may not have seen before, or — again — to check on a cow or a fence," Ree wrote.

Ree and Ladd, who have been married for nearly 30 years, are now empty nesters. The couple tied the knot in 1996 and have five adult kids: Alex, Paige, Bryce, Jamar and Todd. 

Ree Drummond on the Today Show in 2019.

Ree started this tradition with her husband when her children were young. (Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Now that we're empty nesters, it's not like we don't have lots of time alone at home already. But there's something about the safety and sanctity of the pickup that sparks the very best conversations," she explained.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

