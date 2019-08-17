Peter Fonda partied with Beatles, inspired a line in 'She Said She Said': report

Peter Fonda, who died Friday at 79, was not only part of the fabric of 1960s Hollywood with movies like “Easy Rider,” he also reportedly helped inspire a line in the 1966 song "She Said She Said" while tripping on acid with the Beatles one night.

In the summer of 1965, Fonda showed up at a Beatles house party on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Some of the guests (including the Beatles) were dropping acid, and Fonda, who later said he was high on LSD when he arrived, remembered that he tried to calm down guitarist George Harrison who thought he was dying.

“I told him there was nothing to be afraid of and that all he needed to do was relax,” Fonda said. “I said that I knew what it was like to be dead because when I was 10 years old, I’d accidentally shot myself in the stomach and my heart stopped beating three times while I was on the operating table because I’d lost so much blood."

Fonda said John Lennon overhead him say “I know what it’s like to be dead.”

"He looked at me and said, ‘You’re making me feel like I’ve never been born. Who put all that sh-- in your head?’" Fonda recalled, according to The Times.

Lennon later said that Fonda kept coming up to him and repeating the line.

“We didn’t want to hear about that!" he said. "We were on an acid trip and the sun was shining and the girls were dancing and the whole thing was beautiful and ‘60s, and this guy — who I really didn’t know; he hadn’t made ‘Easy Rider’ or anything — kept coming over, wearing shades, saying, ‘I know what it’s like to be dead,’ and we kept leaving him because he was so boring! And I used it for the song," The Times reported.