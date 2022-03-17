Peta Murgatroyd cries over Ukraine children's deaths, says husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy is ‘home for now'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peta Murgatroyd says her heart is breaking over the war in Ukraine.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy's wife took to Instagram Wednesday to inform her nearly 1 million followers that she has been "struggling to get through some days" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the 35-year-old broke down in tears, saying the war is "continually breaking my heart."

"Sometimes I have great days. Other days I have terrible days because I just can't get this out of my head. I've walked those streets. I've been there. It is such a beautiful country," she said in the emotional video.

Murgatroyd also mentioned her husband Chmerkovskiy. Earlier this month, the professional ballroom dancer documented his trip home to Los Angeles from Ukraine. The 42-year-old was in Kyiv when Russia first invaded the country on Feb. 24.

Murgatroyd said that "just because" her husband is "home for now does not mean we aren't continually doing stuff to try to help."

"We are continually thinking about what is going on every single day. Please be aware of that," Murgatroyd added.

In a separate Instagram Story posted earlier on Wednesday, Murgatroyd wrote: "I can't stop sobbing over these children!!! Wtf!!!! This has to stop. I never want to know what these parents are going through."

She also posted a nearly three-minute video earlier Wednesday to her Instagram feed showing explosions throughout the country and families being separated amid the violence. She called it a "catastrophe" in her caption.

"I want to bring all the children to my home. I want all of them. I wish I could. I wish the sky could close. I with I could take away the parents pain," she continued in her caption.

Murgatroyd also commended her "best friends" Lacey Schwimmer, a "DWTS" alum, and her partner Frankie Moreno, who has put out a single titled "Upside Down." She said all proceeds from the song will be donated to help animals in Ukraine in need of assistance and care.

Chmerkovskiy had an emotional reunion with his wife in early March as he returned home to Los Angeles from Ukraine. Chmerkovskiy boarded a Finnair flight to the United States after making it to Warsaw, Poland.

Chmerkovsky and Murgatroyd were photographed embracing after he landed at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The former " Dancing with the Stars " pro had been splitting his time between Ukraine and Los Angeles for the last six months as he filmed Ukraine's version of "Dancing with the Stars."

Chmerkovskiy was uploading photos and videos of the ongoing war onto his social media account. At one point he told his 1.1 million Instagram followers that he had been arrested in Ukraine .

