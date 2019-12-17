Peloton actress Monica Ruiz to guest star on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful'

Actress Monica Ruiz got quite a career boost after starring in the controversial Peloton ad.

Ruiz starred in a commercial for the exercise-equipment company that many online critics slammed as sexist and “a symbol of patriarchy" over the suggestion of a husband gifting his wife an exercise bike.

Since then, Ruiz booked a gig with Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin, and will now appear in the daytime soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful," Fox News can confirm.

KIM KARDASHIAN HAD TO EDIT ONE OF HER KIDS INTO A FAMILY PHOTO AGAIN

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Ruiz is set to appear in two episodes of the show, airing on Jan. 29 and 30. The outlet noted that her role is "top secret" for the time being.

In January, the soap also booked Kelleth Cuthbert, who went viral after handing out Fiji water at the Golden Globes, for a guest spot on the show.

KATE MIDDLETON SHRUGS OFF PRINCE WILLIAM'S PDA IN AWKWARD MOMENT THAT WENT VIRAL: 'WHAT JUST HAPPENED HERE?'

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has been on air for over 30 years and become the most-watched daytime drama in the world.

In Aviation Gin's newest ad, Ruiz can be seen staring into space sadly at a bar with friends who tell her, "You're safe here," before toasting "to new beginnings."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As an actor, I can certainly relate to creating a piece of content or being part of something that’s not well-received, and how alienating that can feel,” Reynolds, 43, said to The New York Times after casting Ruiz in the ad.

“We had immense respect for any reservations she might have had. We don’t want to make the situation any worse for her.”