Paulina Porizkova, 56, reveals her dieting secrets

Paulina Porizkova shared her dieting secrets on Instagram Wednesday.

The 56-year-old model explained that she participates in intermittent fasting by following the 16:8 diet in a video.

"I do the 16:8 diet, which just means basically that you don't eat for 16 hours and then you eat for eight," Porizkova said during the video. "I generally take it as I eat whatever I want for eight hours because I like food, but I also kind of tend to like more healthy food."

However, the former Sports Illustrated Swim model admitted that if she has a craving she will give in.

"If I need a fried chicken, then I need a fried chicken," she said. "It's just the way it is."

Still, Porizkova insisted the diet is "really easy" to follow.

"It's actually really easy," she stated. "I did get hungry at first when I first started doing this diet. I'd kind of obsess about food, but then it sort of evens out. Now, I don't even think about it. In fact, I'm not at all hungry until 16 hours later when I do get hungry."

Porizkova went on to note that "it's obviously individual for everybody." "But you asked what I did, and so this is what I do," she said.

Porizkova recently showed off her body during a nude photoshoot. The model said most of the reactions were positive, but she did deal with some negative ones.

"Most of the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive," the model said. "But the negative ones have been so mean. They’re like, ‘You’re so desperate,’ or ‘It’s time to retire, grandma.’ But I looked at those pictures of myself without makeup or without clothes, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I look pretty good for my age.’"