Bruce Springsteen excuses 11-year-old from school with signed note to teacher

A young fan was recently living one of her very own "Glory Days" at the conclusion of a Bruce Springsteen concert.

During the March 31 show at Chase Center in San Francisco, an 11-year-old student held up a poster that read, "SKIPPING SCHOOL SIGN MY NOTE?"

Springsteen noticed the young fan’s placard and very willingly penned the absence slip to excuse her from school the Monday following Easter Sunday.

Springsteen unfolded the notebook paper, grinned and held it up for fans to admire.

The paper already included the excuse from the student, Genevieve, to her teacher, and the script aligned perfectly with Springsteen’s typical concert romps.

It read, "To Mrs. Norman, Sorry I missed school yesterday. I went with my parents and my sister to see the Heart-Stopping, Pants-Dropping, Earth-Shocking, Hard-Rocking, Booty-Shaking, Earthquaking, Love Making, History-Making Legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. From Genevieve."

In a video posted to Facebook by concert-goer Karen Pitcher Scovell, Springsteen is seen kneeling to sign the girl’s school note before blowing a kiss her way, bowing to the crowd and following the E Street Band offstage.

The post reads, "Bruce knelt down directly in front of me to sign a school excuse for the little girl behind me…."

"The crowd along with the E Street Band were all applauding and gave him a very long ovation," Scovell told Fox News Digital of the "Dancing in the Dark" singer.

The exchange occurred after the E Street Band’s encore, which included a "Twist and Shout" request from a fan, and "I’ll See You In My Dreams."

"I saw the girl at the very end of the show, and she was crying," Scovell said. "They seemed to be sad [tears] and may have been related to hearing I’ll See You In My Dreams."

The emotional song was written by Springsteen in dedication to his late friend, Michael Gudinski.

In early September, Springsteen announced the postponement of his concerts for the rest of the month due to symptoms from peptic ulcer disease.

An Instagram posted to Springsteen’s social media at the time read, "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows."

Later in September, the "Born to Run" performer announced he was canceling his tour for the rest of the year "on doctor’s advice."

Ticket holders of "The Boss" were outraged in October after new prices for postponed dates were announced with the cheapest exceeding $300, which included fees. The E Street lead, who often sings of the blue-collar worker in America, was selling floor seats for more than $10,000 a pop at Chase Center.

One ticket holder from Cleveland who intended on traveling to Pittsburgh for the Sept. 14 show was disappointed at the postponement.

"My family and I grew up listening to Bruce," Samantha Vance told Fox News Digital. "His music is the heart in our family. We all planned to go together, and when we heard the news, we were heartbroken for the singer but also disappointed to wait another year."

The family booked a nonrefundable Airbnb for the weekend but accepted the financial loss and is looking forward to the rescheduled show in August.

"With the rescheduled date, we are counting the days to see him," she said. "We won’t stop dancing."

The E Street Band tour kicked off once again in March.