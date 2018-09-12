Paul McCartney shares sexually explicit story involving Beatles bandmate John Lennon

The members of The Beatles were a very close group, and now Paul McCartney is detailing to fans exactly how close. In a new interview, the 76-year-old musician detailed an unusually intimate night with the late John Lennon and some friends.

Speaking to GQ, McCartney was asked about some of the more private Beatles moments that fans don’t normally hear about. That’s when the star revealed that he and Lennon once masturbated in the same room together with a few other friends.

“What it was," he said. "Was over at John's house, and it was just a group of us. And instead of just getting roaring drunk and partying—I don't even know if we were staying over or anything—we were all just in these chairs, and the lights were out, and somebody started masturbating, so we all did."

He went on to explain that he, Lennon and roughly three others would shout inspirational names to the group, until Lennon piped up with a real mood-killer.

“We were just, 'Brigitte Bardot!' 'Whoo! And then everyone would thrash a bit more," he said. “I think it was John sort of said, 'Winston Churchill!'"

With that, the moment was reportedly over. McCartney noted that it was not the kind of thing that happened often, if ever again.

“It wasn't a big thing,” he said. “But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn't think much of. It was just a group. Yeah, it's quite raunchy when you think about it. There's so many things like that from when you're a kid that you look back on and you're, 'Did we do that?' But it was good harmless fun. It didn't hurt anyone. Not even Brigitte Bardot."