Paul Herman, 'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actor, dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paul Herman, an actor known for starring in "The Sopranos," has died. He was 76.

A representative for Herman confirmed the actor died on Tuesday, March 29, which was his 76th birthday.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off screen. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and we will always remember the sound of his laughter and bold spirit. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time," the statement read.

A cause of death has not been reported.

FOO FIGHTERS CANCEL TOUR FOLLOWING TAYLOR HAWKINS DEATH: ‘LET’S TAKE THIS TIME TO GRIEVE’

Michael Imperioli, one of Herman's former "Sopranos" castmates, also announced the news of his death in an Instagram post, revealing that the pair lived near each other in recent years.

"Our friend and colleague PAUL HERMAN has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor," Imperioli's caption begins.

"Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America , The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights. Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and i am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers."

Actress Debi Mazaar shared her sadness over the news, commenting on Imperioli's post, "Noooooo!!! Oh no:( I have such a long history with Paulie since the early 80’s," with multiple sad face emojis.

Herman was known for portraying Peter "Beansie" Gaeta in "The Sopranos," a former heroin dealer who became a pizza shop and club owner.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also starred in "Goodfellas," "Silver Linings Playbook," "Once Upon a Time in America," "Cop Land," "American Hustle" and "The Irishman."

Lorraine Bracco, who starred as Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi, paid tribute to Herman on Twitter. She described him as a "loving soul with a great sense of humor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Paul (Paulie) Herman was one of the greatest guys of all time. A great actor and a great friend. If you visited NYC from LA, he was the entertainment director. We will all miss you so much, Paulie," wrote actor Tony Danza.

"From the old NYC days at Cafe Central & Columbus to the West Coast nights at Ago, Paulie always had a smile and a table," actress Frances Fisher wrote on Instagram along with a photo with him. "Decades of memories in every conceivable haunt and hamlet. An actor, a horseman, a man about town, a bit of a health nut, a bottom line trusted friend. ‘Leave it to me.’ The end of an era."