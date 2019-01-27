Patricia Arquette thanks Robert Mueller during SAG Awards

Patricia Arquette, who recently dropped an f-bomb while accepting best actress at the Golden Globes for “Escape at Dannemora,” dropped a Mueller-bomb during Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

The actress thanked Special Counselor Robert Mueller and “everyone working to make sure that we have sovereignty for the United States of America.”

She won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for the TV movie. She also thanked her fellow actors and crew.

Arquette gained more than 40 pounds to play Tilly Mitchell in the Showtime series, and she admitted that it was a refreshing change from trying to conform to often unrealistic and unattainable body standards in Hollywood.

Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed the investigation. The investigation led to the high-profile arrest of former Trump adviser Roger Stone who told ABC News’ “This Week” that he has not ruled out a deal with prosecutors.