'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White through the years: PHOTOS
Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" together since 1982, when White was hired. Take a look back at their time together on Sajak's final day as host.
- Pat Sajak and Vanna White began working on "Wheel of Fortune" together in 1982, with Sajak hosting, and White manning the letterboard.read more
- In a recent Instagram video, Sajak reflected on White's audition, saying "she was so nervous," but creator Merv Griffin saw something in her.read more
- "I shudder to think how life could have been different," Sajak said regarding the possibility of Griffin not hiring White.read more
- Over the years, Sajak and White have developed a close friendship.read more
- "He is so funny. He really is. We see each other every couple of weeks for a couple of days. It's perfect," White told People in December 2022. "Then we don't see each other and then, we come back to work. And he is always making me laugh."read more
- White called her and Sajak "a brother and sister team," saying Griffin "saw something between" them when he hired them.read more
- Sajak and White have supported each other throughout major moments in their lives.read more
- White supported Sajak, standing by his side, as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.read more
- The duo went on to host the 30th Daytime Emmy Awards. Their show has been nominated for 55 Daytime Emmys in various categories over the years.read more
- When speaking with Fox News Digital in May 2019, White revealed she and Sajak have only had one fight throughout all their years working together.read more
- "Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years and that was over putting ketchup on a hot dog," she said, before admitting she likes both ketchup and mustard when Sajak likes just mustard.read more
- Sajak supported his co-host and friend when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, even speaking at the ceremony.read more
- White and Sajak celebrated the 25th anniversary of "Wheel of Fortune" in September 2007, with a taping at Radio City Music Hall.read more
- Sajak and White were honored by Gray Line New York's Ride Of Fame Campaign in Central Park.read more
- Over the course of the show, White has worn over 7,000 dresses. She told Yahoo Life, she "unfortunately" can't keep any of them.read more
- "From the big shoulder pads to the skimpy dresses, I've worn it all," she told Yahoo Life in 2022. "The designers send their latest clothes every year and I wear them. So it's really up to them. It's their style, and I'm modeling their clothes. So the pressure really isn't on me."read more
- Sajak and White celebrated the 35th anniversary of the show by filming in Disney World.read more
- The duo's hard work led them to be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, along with Alex Trebek and Harry Friedman.read more
- When Sajak was recovering from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine in 2019, White supported her friend by taking over for him as host of "Wheel of Fortune."read more
- Sajack's daughter Maggie filled in for White while she was hosting in Sajak's place, telling Fox News Digital, "Vanna was very generous with her time and gave me a lot of pointers."read more
- The tables were later turned, when Maggie filled in for White a second time. However, this time, White was a contestant on the celebrity edition of "Wheel of Fortune," while Sajak continued to host.read more
- White celebrated 40 years on the show in December 2022, with Sajak honoring her on the air. "Folks, it was 40 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio, trembling, and did her first ‘Wheel of Fortune,'" he said. "And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear."read more
- "I can't imagine. Everybody relates ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" White said prior to Sajak's retirement announcement. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."read more
- Sajak announced in a post on X in June 2023 he will be leaving the show after its 41st season.read more
- "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"read more
- "I can’t describe how I feel," White told TV Insider regarding the news. "I feel happy for him. I can’t imagine doing the show without him after 41 years. I sum it up as [like] reading a good book. It always has to end. This has been the best book I’ve ever read."read more
- Sajak's final show will air on June 7, after which Ryan Seacrest will take over.read more
