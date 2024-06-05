Go Back
  Published
    27 Images

    'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White through the years: PHOTOS

    Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been hosting "Wheel of Fortune" together since 1982, when White was hired. Take a look back at their time together on Sajak's final day as host.

  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak hosting "Wheel of Fortune" in the early days.
    Pat Sajak and Vanna White began working on "Wheel of Fortune" together in 1982, with Sajak hosting, and White manning the letterboard.
    NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White in a promo shoot for "Wheel of Fortune."
    In a recent Instagram video, Sajak reflected on White's audition, saying "she was so nervous," but creator Merv Griffin saw something in her.
    Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White in front of a vintage board for the game show
    "I shudder to think how life could have been different," Sajak said regarding the possibility of Griffin not hiring White.
    Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak posing for the camera
    Over the years, Sajak and White have developed a close friendship.
    Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White at "National Assocation of Television Program Executives Convention"
    "He is so funny. He really is. We see each other every couple of weeks for a couple of days. It's perfect," White told People in December 2022. "Then we don't see each other and then, we come back to work. And he is always making me laugh."
    Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak at a convention in Las Vegas.
    White called her and Sajak "a brother and sister team," saying Griffin "saw something between" them when he hired them.
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White posing for a promo pic
    Sajak and White have supported each other throughout major moments in their lives.
    Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
    White supported Sajak, standing by his side, as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White on stage hosting the 30th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
    The duo went on to host the 30th Daytime Emmy Awards. Their show has been nominated for 55 Daytime Emmys in various categories over the years.
    Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White in Florida
    When speaking with Fox News Digital in May 2019, White revealed she and Sajak have only had one fight throughout all their years working together.
    Ralph Notaro/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White in black
    "Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years and that was over putting ketchup on a hot dog," she said, before admitting she likes both ketchup and mustard when Sajak likes just mustard.
    Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White posing at the Hollywood Walk of Fame
    Sajak supported his co-host and friend when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, even speaking at the ceremony.
    Jason Merritt/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White filming at radio city music hall
    White and Sajak celebrated the 25th anniversary of "Wheel of Fortune" in September 2007, with a taping at Radio City Music Hall.
    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak in New York
    Sajak and White were honored by Gray Line New York's Ride Of Fame Campaign in Central Park.
    Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak wearing red and gray
    Over the course of the show, White has worn over 7,000 dresses. She told Yahoo Life, she "unfortunately" can't keep any of them.
    Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sajak and White Christmas promo
    "From the big shoulder pads to the skimpy dresses, I've worn it all," she told Yahoo Life in 2022. "The designers send their latest clothes every year and I wear them. So it's really up to them. It's their style, and I'm modeling their clothes. So the pressure really isn't on me."
    Gerardo Mora/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White filming in EPCOT
    Sajak and White celebrated the 35th anniversary of the show by filming in Disney World.
    Gerardo Mora/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White at an award show
    The duo's hard work led them to be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame, along with Alex Trebek and Harry Friedman.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak at PaleyFest
    When Sajak was recovering from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine in 2019, White supported her friend by taking over for him as host of "Wheel of Fortune."
    Jim Spellman/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak with Vanna White and his daughter Maggie Sajak.
    Sajack's daughter Maggie filled in for White while she was hosting in Sajak's place, telling Fox News Digital, "Vanna was very generous with her time and gave me a lot of pointers."
    OGUT/Star Max/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White playing "Wheel of Fortune"
    The tables were later turned, when Maggie filled in for White a second time. However, this time, White was a contestant on the celebrity edition of "Wheel of Fortune," while Sajak continued to host.
    Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White in black outfits
    White celebrated 40 years on the show in December 2022, with Sajak honoring her on the air. "Folks, it was 40 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio, trembling, and did her first ‘Wheel of Fortune,'" he said. "And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear."
    Carol Kaelson via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak and Vanna White wearing purple and black
    "I can't imagine. Everybody relates ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" White said prior to Sajak's retirement announcement. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."
    Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak posing together on the "Wheel of Fortune" set
    Sajak announced in a post on X in June 2023 he will be leaving the show after its 41st season.
    Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak on the set of "Wheel of Fortune" wearing black
    "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"
    Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Pat Sajak in a suit and Vanna White in a red dress
    "I can’t describe how I feel," White told TV Insider regarding the news. "I feel happy for him. I can’t imagine doing the show without him after 41 years. I sum it up as [like] reading a good book. It always has to end. This has been the best book I’ve ever read."
    Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vanna White and Pat Sajak smiling
    Sajak's final show will air on June 7, after which Ryan Seacrest will take over.
    Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images
Image 0 of 27