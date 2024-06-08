Ryan Seacrest congratulates Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement: ‘You’ve set the standard’

Ryan Seacrest sang Pat Sajak’s praises as Sajak concluded his final show hosting "Wheel of Fortune."

Seacrest took to his Instagram to pay tribute to Sajak following his final turn as host Friday.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest wrote.

His caption accompanied a photo of himself, Sajak and Vanna White on the show's set.

PAT SAJAK SHARES 6-WORD MESSAGE TO FANS IN 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' FAREWELL

"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers," Seacrest added.

"You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Sajak signed off after over 40 years of hosting "Wheel of Fortune" Friday.

During the episode, he delivered an emotional goodbye, telling the audience and viewers, "It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

"I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun," he continued. "No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game.

"But, gradually, it became more than that," he added. " A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors and entire generations.

"What an honor to play even a small part in all of that," Sajak concluded. "Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

His co-host, Vanna White, will continue with the show when Seacrest takes over for season 42 in the fall.

In April, Seacrest told Fox News Digital, "I have so much respect and admiration for what he’s been able to do. He’s a total pro. No one’s smoother and seamless than Pat.

"No one can replace him. I just want to come in and continue to have fun with those contestants."

Sajak isn’t retiring from performing entirely though. The 77-year-old will be playing the antagonist in the 1962 play "Prescription: Murder," which inspired the Peter Falk-led "Columbo" detective series.

He will play a psychiatrist who plots with his mistress to murder his wife and then is pursued relentlessly by an unassuming LAPD lieutenant, who will be played by Hawaii news anchor Joe Moore at the Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu July 31, 2025, through Aug. 10, 2025.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.