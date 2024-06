Ryan Seacrest has some big shoes to fill.

Last year, longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak announced his retirement, and soon after, it was revealed that Seacrest, best known as the host of "American Idol," would be taking his place. Now, Sajak is officially passing the baton to Seacrest.

"Well, this is it, Ryan," Sajak told him in a new promo shared on the "Wheel of Fortune" YouTube page.

The famed letterboard read "THIS FALL," indicating that that's when new shows featuring Seacrest will begin airing.

"What do you think?" Sajak asked as he led him onto the game show's stage along with co-host Vanna White.

"Impressive, Pat," Seacrest answered.

White said, "Ryan, I know the contestants are going to love you."

"I think what you're going to enjoy most is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home," Sajak told him.

Seacrest said, "It's such a part of people's lives," to which Sajak responded, "People love this show, they come up to us every day and thank us for a half hour where they can watch with the whole family."

The "Wheel of Fortune" newcomer told Sajak and White that they "make it look so easy." Sajak informed him, "Well, you're never going to find a better job, and you're never going to find a better co-host."

White thanked him for his kind words, and the promo ended with a shot of Seacrest and White, the official new hosts of "Wheel of Fortune," posing shoulder to shoulder.

Last week, ahead of Sajak's final episode, Seacrest took to social media to pay tribute to the hosting legend after over 40 years with the show.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest wrote.

His caption accompanied a photo of himself, Sajak and Vanna White on the show's set.

"Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers," Seacrest added.

"You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

Sajak's next career move will be a role in the play "Prescription: Murder," which will run from July 31, 2025 to Aug. 10, 2025.

Sajak will play a psychiatrist who plots with his mistress to murder his wife and then is pursued relentlessly by an unassuming LAPD lieutenant, who will be played by Hawaii news anchor Joe Moore at the Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu.

"Pat Sajak, just retired as host of the popular ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show following 41 seasons, and his long-time buddy Joe Moore return to the Hawaii Theatre Center main stage in 2025, starring in William Link and Richard Levinson’s original Columbo mystery thriller, ‘Prescription: Murder,’ with all of the net proceeds for the show going to support the Hawaii Theatre Center," the theater wrote on its website.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.