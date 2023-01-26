Pamela Anderson says Tim Allen had 'no bad intentions' with his alleged 1991 flashing

Pamela Anderson said former "Home Improvement" co-star Tim Allen had "no bad intentions" when he allegedly flashed her on their first day of filming in 1991 as she claimed in her memoir, "Love, Pamela."

"Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line," Anderson told a Variety reporter via text about the allegation after an interview with the outlet published Thursday. "I’m sure he had no bad intentions."

The 55-year-old actress admitted that "[t]imes have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world."

In her book, Anderson wrote that she had stepped out of her dressing room where the sitcom was shot and found Allen in the hallway.

"He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," Anderson alleged in an excerpt of her memoir, according to Variety. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

A representative for the "Toy Story" actor previously relayed his denial of the accusation.

"No, it never happened," Allen said. "I would never do such a thing."

Anderson was 23 at the time and played Lisa the Tool Girl during the first two seasons of "Home Improvement." Anderson left "Home Improvement" to star as C.J. Parker in "Baywatch" in 1992.