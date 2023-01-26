Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Pamela Anderson says Tim Allen had 'no bad intentions' with his alleged 1991 flashing

The former 'Baywatch' star played Lisa the Tool Girl the first two seasons of 'Home Improvement'

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Pamela Anderson said former "Home Improvement" co-star Tim Allen had "no bad intentions" when he allegedly flashed her on their first day of filming in 1991 as she claimed in her memoir, "Love, Pamela." 

"Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line," Anderson told a Variety reporter via text about the allegation after an interview with the outlet published Thursday. "I’m sure he had no bad intentions."

The 55-year-old actress admitted that "[t]imes have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world."

In her book, Anderson wrote that she had stepped out of her dressing room where the sitcom was shot and found Allen in the hallway. 

TIM ALLEN SLAMS PAMELA ANDERSON'S CLAIM HE EXPOSED HIMSELF TO HER ON ‘HOME IMPROVEMENT’ SET WHEN SHE WAS 23

Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson while they were shooting "Home Improvement" in 1991. 

Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson while they were shooting "Home Improvement" in 1991.  (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," Anderson alleged in an excerpt of her memoir, according to Variety. "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably." 

Pamela Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of "Home Improvement."

Pamela Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of "Home Improvement." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

A representative for the "Toy Story" actor previously relayed his denial of the accusation. 

"No, it never happened," Allen said. "I would never do such a thing." 

Pamela Anderson said she didn't think Tim Allen had "bad intentions" when he allegedly flashed her in 1991. 

Pamela Anderson said she didn't think Tim Allen had "bad intentions" when he allegedly flashed her in 1991.  (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Anderson was 23 at the time and played Lisa the Tool Girl during the first two seasons of "Home Improvement." Anderson left "Home Improvement" to star as C.J. Parker in "Baywatch" in 1992.

