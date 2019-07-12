Pair facing manslaughter charges in death of Grammy-winning jazz drummer

Two people are facing manslaughter charges in connection with last month’s slaying of a Grammy-winning jazz drummer, according to a report.

Indicted in connection with the June 2 death of Lawrence Leathers, 37, were his girlfriend Lisa Harris, 41, and her friend, Sterling Aguilar, 29, the New York Daily News reported.

According to authorities, Aguilar grabbed Leathers in a chokehold after the musician and Harris argued inside their Bronx apartment in New York City.

Aguilar squeezed Leathers’ neck for about 30 minutes while Harris sat on Leathers’ chest and repeatedly punched him, the Daily News reported.

Later, Harris dumped Leathers’ body in the stairwell of their apartment building and never called authorities, the report said.

After an investigation, both Harris and Aguilar were arrested a day after the attack, according to the Associated Press.

Leathers, a native of Lansing, Mich., worked on two Grammy-winning albums by Cecile McLorin Salvant.

