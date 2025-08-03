Expand / Collapse search
Padma Lakshmi 'hasn't lost her touch' as fans praise her hot pink bikini photos

Model and TV host, 54, posts beach photos that draw praise from fans

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Padma Lakshmi, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's newest model, reveals how she stays in shape: 'Really difficult' Video

Padma Lakshmi, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's newest model, reveals how she stays in shape: 'Really difficult'

The longtime host of "Top Chef" reveals what audiences can expect from the new season of "Taste the Nation." The culinary star also unveils some of her sizzling snaps from the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Padma Lakshmi is pretty in pink.

On Thursday, the model and TV host, 54, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself sizzling in a hot pink bikini while on the beach. Lakshmi also included a video of her and her dog, Divina, playfully howling for the camera.

"Padma just gets better as the years go by," one fan commented. 

"That lady hasn't lost her touch for decades now. Wow Padma, love it," another wrote. 

Padma Lakshmi in pink bikini.

Padma Lakshmi, 54, sizzles in a hot pink bikini.  (Padma Lakshmi Instagram)

Last year, Lakshmi - who previously partnered with lingerie company Bare Necessities - opened up about her body image and her sex life.

"Look, I’m at my sexual peak," Lakshmi told Us Weekly at the time. "Let’s just say what it is. I am. And I feel great about that. I don’t care what anybody thinks. I don’t care what my mother thinks, unless she’s very supportive."

She explained, "I come from a very conservative South Indian family," and noted that she once "really lived in fear."

Padma Lakshmi in LA

Lakshmi earned praise from her fans after posting her beach photos.  (2018 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

"I was terrified that my grandfather was going to see those Helmut Newton pictures," she said, referring to an old lingerie shoot by the photographer. "But I am free of all that. I just didn’t meet their expectations at all."

During an interview with People last year, Lakshmi discussed how her relationship with her body has changed over the years. 

"I feel more confident today than I did when I actually looked perkier, tighter, smaller, in my twenties," Lakshmi told the outlet. "So, I wouldn't change that for the world."

Padma Lakshmi at the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet in a strapless dress.

Padma Lakshmi previously opened up about how her body image and her sex life has changed throughout the years.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As she's gotten older, the model has learned to love all parts of her body, explaining that she asked photographers not to edit out her scar, inoculation marks and stretch marks, saying she wanted them included "because I have them."

"I wouldn't change having that body and that resume of that 23-year-old, with having the resume I do at 53 with the body of a 53-year-old," she says. "I would much rather stay right where I am. I think that's really important to tell girls and young women. But that's really what gave me confidence."

